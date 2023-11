Achiuwa (knee), who's listed as questionable, participated in Toronto's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's matchup against the Bulls, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Achiuwa missed Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers due to a sore right knee, but he appears to be trending in the right direction Friday. Before his absence, he appeared in six straight games and averaged 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18.8 minutes during that stretch.