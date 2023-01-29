Achiuwa racked up 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

For the fifth game in a row, Achiuwa saw elevated minutes and picked up his third start over that stretch, this time stepping up to the top unit in place of OG Anunoby (wrist). The frontcourt tandem of Achiuwa and Pascal Siakam (24 points, four assists) proved lethal against the Trail Blazers, and Achiuwa's recent run of production should make him head coach Nick Nurse's preferred big man over the bench over Chris Boucher even if Anunoby is back in action for Monday's game in Phoenix. Achiuwa has recorded four double-doubles over his last five outings and is averaging 18.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.6 blocks while shooting 62.7 percent from the field and 78.9 percent from the charity stripe over that stretch.