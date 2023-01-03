Achiuwa (ankle) scored three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added three blocks, two assists and one steal across 12 minutes in Monday's 122-114 loss to the Pacers.

Achiuwa re-entered the Toronto rotation after he had been sidelined for the previous 24 games with a right ankle injury. He served as the Raptors' top big man off the bench ahead of Christian Koloko (11 minutes), Thaddeus Young (eight minutes), Chris Boucher (four minutes) and Juancho Hernangomez (no minutes, coach's decision), but that distinction didn't mean much while head coach Nick Nurse rode his starters heavily. Expect that trend to continue in competitive games, meaning that Achiuwa might struggle to push past the 20-minute mark while Toronto has all its key starters available.