Achiuwa (groin) is "feeling much better" and did some on-court work in Wednesday's practice, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Achiuwa missed Sunday's preseason opener with a groin injury but is progressing well in his recovery. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday's preseason matchup with Chicago.
