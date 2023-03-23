Achiuwa (hamstring) didn't participate in practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's game versus the Pistons, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Achiuwa is in danger of missing his second straight game due to right hamstring soreness. Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko are candidates to see extended minutes if Achiuwa doesn't suit up Friday.
