Achiuwa (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Phoenix, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Achiuwa hasn't played since early November due to an ankle injury but is getting closer to returning to game action. He'll presumably face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
