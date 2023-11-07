Achiuwa (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Achiuwa has injured his left groin on two separate occasions, so Toronto will likely exercise an abundance of caution in ensuring that he's healthy. He has missed Toronto's last four games.
