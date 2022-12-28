Achiuwa (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Achiuwa has been unavailable for a month and a half due to his ankle injury, but he's been trending toward a return recently. It's unclear whether he'll be available for the first half of a back-to-back set Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action in the coming days.