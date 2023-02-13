Achiuwa is questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando due to a right ankle sprain, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Achiuwa has started the last eight games, averaging 13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.5 minutes per game during that time. However, he was unable to practice Monday due to his ankle issue, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the Raptors' only game this week. Jakob Poeltl would likely see an even larger role if Achiuwa is sidelined.