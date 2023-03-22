Achiuwa is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana due to right hamstring tightness.

Achiuwa has seen inconsistent playing time in recent matchups, but he played 20 minutes during Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, his highest mark since Feb. 25. However, he was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report due to his hamstring issue. Even if he sits against the Pacers, his absence likely wouldn't impact Toronto's frontcourt rotation much.