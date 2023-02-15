Achiuwa accumulated 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Orlando.

Achiuwa remained in the starting lineup Tuesday, a role that seems likely to end once the Raptors are fully healthy. While it has been a productive few weeks for Achiuwa, the arrival of Jakob Poeltl basically ended any long-term hopes we had regarding Achiuwa's viability in standard formats. He can be held for now but with the end in sight, managers may want to get ahead of the curve by moving on sooner rather than later.