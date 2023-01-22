Achiuwa will start at center in Sunday's game against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Achiuwa drew his start of the season Saturday with Fred VanVleet (ribs) out, but the former will remain in the starting lineup Sunday despite the latter being cleared, as OG Anunoby (ankle) is now sidelined. Achiuwa posted 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across a season-high 37 minutes against Boston and will look to maintain his strong play against New York.