Achiuwa (ankle) is out of his walking boot but is still a "ways away," per head coach Nick Nurse, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Achiuwa was diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle and remains out indefinitely. It's encouraging to see him out of the walking boot after the expected 10 days, but it appears he still has multiple hurdles to clear before returning to game action. In his absence, Chris Boucher (illness) and Thaddeus Young will continue to be candidates for increased roles.