Achiuwa (ankle) is available for Monday's contest against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After missing Toronto's past 24 contests, Achiuwa will make his return to the team's lineup Monday. Throughout the 23-year-old's first 12 appearances this season, Achiuwa has averaged 8.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 20.4 minutes per game. The likes of Christian Koloko, Thaddeus Young and Khem Birch are all at risk to see less usage with Achiuwa back in action.