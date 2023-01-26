Achiuwa will shift to the second unit for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Achiuwa has enjoyed a two-game stint with the starters, notching a double-double in each contest. However, with OG Anunoby (ankle) back in action, Achiuwa will return to his typical bench role. In 22 games off the bench, Achiuwa has averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over 18.7 minutes.