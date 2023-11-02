Achiuwa (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Achiuwa was always considered a long shot to play due to the nature of the injury and the quick turnaround between games, so it's not surprising to see him miss a third consecutive game. Jakob Poeltl and Chris Boucher will likely continue to receive extended minutes, while Achiuwa's next chance to play will come against the Spurs on Sunday.