Watch Now:

Achiuwa (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Achiuwa was considered doubtful for Wednesday's matchup but went through his pregame shooting routine. However, he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for Thursday's matchup in Philadelphia.

More News