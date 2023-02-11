Achiuwa finished with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to the Jazz.

Achiuwa kept his spot with the starters despite the arrival of Jakob Poeltl, but coach Nick Nurse said he hasn't made up his mind about the position yet. With Poeltl's role likely to grow and Chris Boucher playing well off the bench, this logjam isn't ideal for any of their fantasy managers.