Achiuwa had 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to the Hornets.

Achiuwa led all bench players in Friday's game in scoring and rebounds while ending as one of two Raptors with a double-double in his best showing of the year. Achiuwa set a season-high in scoring while tying a season-best rebound mark, notching his second double-double of the year.