Achiuwa (illness) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Hornets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Achiuwa has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday with a non-COVID illness. He will likely receive his typical backup center minutes behind Jakob Poeltl.
