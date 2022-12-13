Achiuwa (ankle) will remain out for a few more weeks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Achiuwa's ankle has already sidelined him for over a month, but it appears he may near the two-month mark before his ankle allows him to retake the floor. Without Achiuwa around to provide frontcourt depth, Thaddeus Young, Christian Koloko, Pascal Siakam and Khem Birch figure handle most of the minutes at center.