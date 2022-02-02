Achiuwa registered 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 win over the Heat.

Achiuwa scored in double figures for the first time since a Jan. 19 start. He also registered at least one steal and one block in the same game since Jan. 17. Before Tuesday's performance, Achiuwa had averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds over his last six games. He's likely still on the outskirts of most fantasy radars, but his performance against the Heat is certainly a step in the right direction.