Achiuwa will start Saturday's matchup at Portland, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Achiuwa gets the nod with OG Anunoby (wrist) sidelined. In his previous two starts this season, he's averaged 14.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block in 36.0 minutes.