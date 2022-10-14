Achiuwa will start Friday's preseason finale against the Celtics, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

With Pascal Siakam (rest) getting the night off, Achiuwa will get the nod at forward. In four preseason games, he's averaged 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 18.5 minutes, though his efficiency is a woeful 36.8 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the charity stripe.