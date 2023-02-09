Achiuwa racked up 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 win over San Antonio.
Starting his sixth straight game, Achiuwa turned in another solid performance, but his run as a fantasy asset may be coming to an end. The 23-year-old has scored in double digits in 11 of the last 12 games, averaging 13.9 points, 8.5 boards, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch in 30.3 minutes a contest, but the addition of Jakob Poeltl after Wednesday's win figures to cut into Achiuwa's workload significantly, and likely bump him back to the bench for the remainder of the season.
