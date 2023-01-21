Achiuwa will join the starting five for Saturday's game against Boston, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Achiuwa will man the center spot as the Raptors turn to a big lineup with Fred VanVleet (hip) out. Although it will be the 23-year-old's first start of the season, Achiuwa has impressed over his last four contests, averaging 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 23.7 minutes.