Achiuwa will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Fred VanVleet (rest), Pascal Siakam (rest) and OG Anunoby (ankle) will all be watching from the sidelines for Sunday's regular-season finale, so the Raptors will roll out a starting unit featuring Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent, Scottie Barnes, Achiuwa and Jakob Poeltl. As a starter this season, Achiuwa owns averages of 13.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest on 54.3 percent shooting from the field and 65.9 percent at the line.