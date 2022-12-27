Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Achiuwa (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers but is "getting closer," Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Achiuwa will miss his 22nd straight game Tuesday with a right ankle sprain. However, all signs point towards his return coming soon. Achiuwa's next chance to suit up is Thursday's contest versus the Grizzlies.