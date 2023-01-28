Achiuwa recorded 17 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to the Warriors.

Achiuwa played a whopping 36 minutes off the bench Friday, likely as a result of an injury to OG Anunoby (wrist). Anunoby took a hard fall, landing awkwardly on his left wrist. While X-rays were negative, there is certainly a chance he misses time. If that is the case, Achiuwa appears in the box seat to step up in the rotation. Even with Anunoby healthy, Achiuwa has been knocking on the door of 12-team leagues over the past two weeks, putting up top-150 value over that time. He is limited in terms of what he can bring to the table but for anyone in need of points and rebounds, he is at least worth a look.