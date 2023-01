Achiuwa (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game versus the Pacers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Achiuwa hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 9 and has been listed as questionable for the past pair of games, so this doesn't exactly instill a ton of confidence he will be able to make it back. Even if Achiuwa is cleared for his first action in nearly two months, he's likely to be limited.