Achiuwa logged 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 97-93 loss to the Celtics.

Achiuwa had a very productive stretch between mid-January and mid-February, but his playing time and numbers had trended in the wrong direction following the All-Star break. The big man is ending the regular season on a strong note, however, and he has scored in double digits in three of his last five outings. He's eclipsed the 20-minute mark just once in his last 10 outings, so he is not a significant asset in fantasy outside of deep leagues due to the nature of his role.