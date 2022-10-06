Achiuwa tallied 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds over 19 minutes in a 125-199 preseason win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Achiuwa didn't shoot well from the field, but he made all four of his free-throw tries to help him tie for the team lead with 13 points. He also finished second with seven boards but didn't notch any defensive stats. Achiuwa should fill an important bench role for Toronto this season but isn't a fantasy target unless injuries propel him into the starting unit.