Achiuwa (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Spurs, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Achiuwa is expected to miss his fourth straight game Sunday due to a lingering groin injury. Jakob Poeltl and Chris Boucher should continue to see extended playing time in Achiuwa's absence.
More News
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Officially doubtful•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Limited to individual drills•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Officially ruled out Monday•