Achiuwa (groin) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Achiuwa is expected to miss his third straight game Thursday due to a groin injury. Jakob Poeltl and Chris Boucher will likely continue to receive extended minutes if Achiuwa is downgraded to out.
