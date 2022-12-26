Achiuwa (ankle) went through most of Monday's practice but is doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Achiuwa hasn't played since Nov. 9 due to partial ligament tears in his right ankle. However, his return to practice and doubtful injury designation are good signs that he will be able to return to action soon.
