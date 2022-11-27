Achiuwa (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Cleveland, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Achiuwa hasn't played since Nov. 9 due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in New Orleans, but it's unclear how close he is to returning to game action.
More News
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Removes walking boot, still out•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Considered out indefinitely•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Another solid outing•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Minimal output Friday•
-
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Pulls down career-high 22 boards•