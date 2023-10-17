Achiuwa (groin) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Despite being out, Achiuwa is getting closer to a return and was able to participate in 5-on-5 drills at Monday's practice. Achiuwa could return on Friday against the Wizards.
