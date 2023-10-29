Achiuwa suffered a groin injury and won't return to Saturday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Achiuwa was diagnosed with left groin tightness, and the issue was severe enough to rule him out for the rest of the contest. It shouldn't be a long-term issue, however, and his next chance to play will come against the Trail Blazers on Monday. He finished Saturday's contest with six points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and a block in 18 minutes off the bench.