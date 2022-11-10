Achiuwa has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to a sprained right ankle, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Achiuwa had to be helped to the locker room after going down hard on a drive to the rim, and he wasn't able to put much pressure on his right foot. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly after, so Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young could see more run at center in his absence. Depending on the extent of the injury, Achiuwa could end up missing Friday's game against the Thunder if the ankle doesn't feel better by then.