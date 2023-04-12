Achiuwa isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's Play-In Game versus the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pascal Siakam will replace Achiuwa in the starting lineup Wednesday after resting in the season finale. Achiuwa should serve as one of Toronto's primary backup bigs, averaging 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 14.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances off the bench.