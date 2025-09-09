Guerrier agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guerrier will compete for a spot on Toronto's regular-season roster on a non-guaranteed deal. The organization will also retain his G League rights. Over 40 appearances with the G League's Raptors 905 last season, the 26-year-old forward averaged 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 25.5 minutes per game.