Raptors' Rawle Alkins: Scores 12 in summer league opener

Alkins had 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds in Friday's summer league opener against the Pelicans.

Alkins came off the bench to play only 14 minutes, but he made them count, taking nine shots and adding an assist and a steal while posting a team-best plus-14 rating.

Our Latest Stories