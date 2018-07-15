Raptors' Rawle Alkins: Shines in SL win
Alkins posted 25 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and steal across 27 minutes during the Raptors' 87-84 overtime victory over the Hornets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
The 20-year-old put on a shooting clinic in the victory, leading the Raptors in scoring in the process. The former Arizona Wildcat's performance was his best in Las Vegas, where he's averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 19.0 minutes over five games. Alkins will hope to secure a training camp invite and attempt to carve out a rotational backcourt role in the coming season.
