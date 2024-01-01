Barrett said after the Raptors' morning shootaround that he's unsure if he'll play in Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

"I practiced. I just got here. I know nothing," Barrett said when asked about his availability. Per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca, the hope is Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will be able to suit up and make their Raptors' debut, but their official availability likely won't be known until a few hours ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.