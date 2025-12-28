Barrett (knee) will play under a minutes restriction Sunday against Golden State, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Barrett will return from a 15-game absence due to a sprained right knee. Given the lengthy absence, Barrett will have his minutes monitored Sunday, though it's unclear exactly how many minutes he'll be limited to. The 25-year-old wing is averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 30.9 minutes per game this season.