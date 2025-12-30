site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' RJ Barrett: Available for Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Barrett (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
After missing Monday's game for rest purposes, Barrett is no longer appearing on the injury report. His minutes will likely keep rising as long as his knee continues to respond well.
