Barrett (personal) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Barrett was listed as "questionable" on the initial injury report for personal reasons, but he's officially with the team and will be in uniform Wednesday night. Feel free to get him active.
