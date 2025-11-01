Barrett finished Friday's 112-101 win over Cleveland with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

After scoring 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting in Wednesday's loss to Houston, Barrett bounced back and delivered his fourth 20-plus-point performance through six regular-season games. The 25-year-old forward also tied the team-high mark in steals and has racked up multiple swipes in four outings thus far. Barrett is shooting an efficient 57.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from downtown this season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest.