Barrett logged 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Toronto's 122-104 win over Indiana on Sunday.

Barrett was cleared to return Sunday from a one-game absence due to right knee injury management. He scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half and finished as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes (25 points). Barrett has scored 20-plus points in two of his last three outings and has averaged 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 threes over his last seven outings.