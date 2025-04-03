Barrett (rest) doesn't appear on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

As expected, Barrett will be back in action for Thursday after resting in Tuesday's 137-118 loss to the Bulls, but head coach Darko Rajakovic could continue to hold the 24-year-old under 30 minutes as the Raptors look to limit the workloads of their top players as the season winds down. Thursday's game marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so Barrett will most likely be rested in Friday's game against the Pistons.